Tree Planted on Queen Anne's County HS Baseball Field in Possible Senior Prank

Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

CENTREVILLE, Md. (AP) - Authorities say someone planted a tree and scratched "Earth Day 2017" in the dirt on the pitcher's mound of a Queen Anne's County High School baseball field in what may be a senior prank.
    
The Queen Anne's Sheriff Office said in a statement on its Facebook site that the incident was noticed Saturday at Queen Anne's County High School in Centreville. They say the tree sapling still had the $139.99 price tag attached.
    
Police say the field has since been repaired and they are investigating the planting as a senior prank. They initially said the damage to the field could amount to more than $2,000 because of possible damage to water lines. However, they later said the complaint was overstated.
    
Authorities warned the destruction would be considered malicious destruction of property, plus theft of the tree.

