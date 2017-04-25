Prayer Walk In Seaford Held After Weekend of Overdoses

SEAFORD, Del. - After a deadly weekend due to heroin overdoses, some Christian organizations in Sussex County are coming together to use the power of prayer.

SHIFT Destiny holds weekly prayer walks on Tuesdays before weekly support group meetings for those struggling with addiction. SHIFT Destiny Founder John Rittenhouse says this Tuesday's prayer walk is a little different, as it's expanded to include other faith-based groups, such as Code Purple, Love Inc of Mid-Delmarva and B.R.I.D.G.E.S.

"There is a spiritual aspect to addiction and there is something spiritually happening in our community that continues to show its head," Rittenhouse tells WBOC. "We are responding by coalescing around that."

"We invite people who know how to pray, who believe in prayer, and the authority of Christ's blood to walk with us," he says.

Rittenhouse says the walk's pathway forms the shape of a cross. Pastor Dan Southern, a board member of B.R.I.D.G.E.S, says he will be attending as a show of support in the wake of such tragedy.

"I think this is first of all a human response, but for those who are people of faith it goes beyond that," he tells WBOC. "It goes to the very core of our being as to why we exist. We're here to wrap our arms around individuals and to love them into hope."

Southern says having faith involved in the recovery process has helped many people stay sober. Rittenhouse says physical attendance is not necessary for people to take part in tonight's prayer walk and is in fact encouraged, as they don't want to block the streets or create any inconvenience to the City of Seaford.

"If you are in the Seaford/Laurel/Western Sussex community and this is impacting you personally and you are a believer in Christ and you believe in the power of prayer, join us," Rittenhouse says. "If you're at home, pray with us tonight. 6:15-6:45, take a break from dinner, get on your knees and pray to [God] that he would give us the authority and the resources we need to take on this thing that's trying to take over our community."

Southern and Rittenhouse say for those interested in getting involved in the fight against addiction to attend B.R.I.D.G.E.S's 2nd Annual Communities That Care event in Georgetown where people can learn more about addiction and how to be a community navigator.

