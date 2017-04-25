Decomposed Whale Spotted at Port Mahon

PORT MAHON, Del. - A severely decomposed whale that showed up at Port Mahon this week was not visible Tuesday morning when wildlife officials when to assess the situation.

The MERR Institute told WBOC they're hoping the juvenile humpback whale washed back to sea. The condition of the whale, along with bad weather, prevented MERR from being able to extricate the whale any earlier. It appeared as though it had gotten stuck on some pylons along the coastal area of Little Creek.