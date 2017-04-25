DSP Investigating Deadly Crash in Wyoming

Officials that run the pony auction said they broke a record this year, raising over $200,000 during the event.More
Thousands of visitors turned out to watch dozens of ponies make their 92nd annual swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on Wednesday morning.
The famed Saltwater Cowboys rounded up approximately 150 ponies living on Assateague for the swim, which got underway at around 7 a.m.More
