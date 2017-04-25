DSP Investigating Deadly Crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Del. – Delaware State Police say a man injured in a crash earlier this month has now died from his injuries.

The crash happened back on Monday April 2 in Wyoming. Police say Robert Machalski Jr., 51 of Hartly, was driving westbound on Westville Road, just east of Almshouse Road approaching a right curve.

According to police, Machalski failed to negotiate the curve, traveling off the south side of the roadway. Police say his van then struck a ditch and overturned before coming to a stop.

Machalski was properly restrained and transported to Christiana Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition until he died on April 18.

Police say speed may have been a factor in this case although there is no evidence of alcohol or drugs being contributing factors.