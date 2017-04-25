Two 15-Year-Olds Facing Attempted Murder Charges in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department says a 15-year-old is in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon.

SPD Investigators say officers responded to Trevi Restaurant on Glenwood Ave. on Saturday April 22, for reports of a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the victim was taken to Kent General Hospital, treated, and released.

Officers say their investigation determined two 15-year-old boys shot the victim over an ongoing dispute.

One turned himself into the Dover Police Department on Tuesday. He's charged with Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony, Carrying a Concealed deadly weapon, and Conspiracy 1st degree, and is currently awaiting arraignment

The other is charged with Attempted Murder 1st degree, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and Conspiracy 1st degree.