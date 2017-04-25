Official: Man With Gun Reported on DSU Campus, Suspect Fled Police

DOVER, Del. -- A man with a gun was reported on the campus of Delaware State University on Tuesday night, though a university official said the person fled the campus and evaded police.

DSU Spokesman Carlos Holmes said university police received a report of a man with a gun on the campus.

When officers approached a a person believed to be the reported man, Holmes said the man fled off campus and into a wooded area.

Holmes said DSU police conducted a search of the area with assistance from Dover police but did not find the man.

An alert from the university was sent to students shortly after 7 p.m. and told them to stay indoors as a safety precaution. Holmes said about 8 p.m. he expected that directive to be recalled.

The incident remains under investigation. Holmes said firearms are not permitted on DSU's campus, except with police officers, and the man suspected of having the firearm was not believed to be a university student or official.