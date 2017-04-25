Tangier Island Reacts As Search Suspended for Missing Waterman - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Tangier Island Reacts As Search Suspended for Missing Waterman

Posted:

TANGIER ISLAND, MD -  Just a few hours after the search was called off for a missing waterman, family and friends on Tangier Island still are in shock of what's happened to Captain Ed Charnock. Gil Pruitt is Charnock's brother-in-law, "It caught everybody off guard. You don't expect this to happen to him.  He has been on the water a long time. 

Captain Charnock and his son Jason were crabbing aboard their boat named the Henrietta C on Monday afternoon. Accorrding to the U.S. Coast Guard the boat began taking on water about 5 miles off the coast of Tangier Island.  Jason was rescued by a good samaritan, but Ed Charnock never resurfaced, "I know that talking to my sister, and Ed's son that it happened very quick.  I think he went to grab another life jacket. And his father pulled him out the cabinet so he wouldn't go down with the boat. That's what I hear", said Pruitt. 

 On Monday almost every waterman on the island went out to help in the search for Charnock, however bad weather made it tough says Allen Thomas, "It was a very windy day, rough waters, and a lot of rain." Pruitt says there was one positive to this tragedy, " I know Jason is very lucky to be here.  Sounds like time wasn't on their side."   

The Coast Guard officially called off the search Tuesday morning, and those on the island still are having a tough time with losing Ed CHarnock. Remembered as a good friend and family man. "He just was a super nice guy. Unbelievable that this happened to him. He's going to missed."

