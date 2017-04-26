Smyrna Municipal Election Results - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smyrna Municipal Election Results

SMYRNA, Del. - The town of Smyrna elected a new mayor and town councilman in its municipal election held on Tuesday.

John Embert III and Alvin Pope, who ran unopposed for mayor and District 2 councilman respectively, will both assume their new positions next month. 

Embert will take over for Mayor Joanne Masten who is stepping down after four years as mayor on May 3. According to town officials, that's when Embert will be sworn in. Embert is currently an at-large councilman. Town officials say once Embert takes his new position as mayor, a special election will be called to fill his vacant seat.

Council seats in Smyrna are served for three-year terms and the mayor serves for two-year terms.

According to the Department of Elections' unofficial tally results, the election turnout was low at 384 voters participating.
 

