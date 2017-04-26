Singer R. Kelly Coming to Wicomico Youth & Civic Center - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Singer R. Kelly Coming to Wicomico Youth & Civic Center

By Jacqueline Karli
Salisbury, Md. – Singer/songwriter R. Kelly will bring his After Party Tour to the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center on Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

According to his publicist, R. Kelly has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and won several Grammy, American Music, Billboard, and Soul Train Awards.

His chart-topping singles range from “Bump N’ Grind” and “Your Body’s Callin” to Grammy Award winning “I Believe I Can Fly." In addition to recent collaborations with Lady Gaga (“Do What U Want”), Justin Bieber (“PYD”), Phoenix (“Trying To Be Cool" remix) and Bruno Mars (“Gorilla” remix), R. Kelly has scored hit songs for Michael Jackson (“You Are Not Alone”), Celine Dion (“I’m Your Angel”), and Maxwell (“Fortunate”) among others.

The After Party Tour highlights most of Kelly's hits.  Kelly invites concert-goers into Club Kellz and goes down memory lane, performing hits ranging from "Down Low" to his latest ventures and a few surprises.

Tickets are available online at www.WicomicoYouthCenter.org, by phone at 410-548-4911 or in person at the box office Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

