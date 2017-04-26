Faulty Adapter Causes Cambridge Van Fire

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Fire officials say a vehicle fire in Cambridge Tuesday afternoon was caused by a faulty adapter.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a neighbor discovered a fire burning inside Shirley Newman's 1985 Chevrolet custom in the 5,000 block of Second Street just before 2:15 p.m. It took 10 firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

Fire marshals say the fire was accidental and started due to the malfunction of a three-way extension cord adapter. Total damage was estimated at $700.