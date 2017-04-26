Police Investigate Early Morning Fire in Dover

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department reports they are investigating an early morning shooting in Dover.

Police say officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 3:02 Wednesday morning on the unit block of S. New Street. Upon arrival, police learned an occupied home and empty car were hit by gunfire; no injuries were reported. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Dover Police Department or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.