UPDATE: Salisbury Airport Flight Cancellations

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Salisbury Regional Airport is working with the FAA following a navigation aid error causing flight cancellations.

According to the airport's manager, Dawn Veatch, the issue is not an airport issue, but an issue within the FAA's system navigation aid. Navigation aids are used by the FAA to assist pilots move aircraft safely and effectively during landing and takeoff.

FAA Spokesperson Arlene Salac says the error is caused by a faulty part in the navigation aid system, calling the part "instrumental" to landing. Salac says the inclement weather also plays a part in flights being canceled, stating planes cannot land properly with bad weather if the system is not functioning properly. According to the FAA, the faulty part was replaced and the system in being worked on. Veatch says the airport is helping the FAA to correct the issue and advises customers who have experienced flight cancellations to contact their airline.