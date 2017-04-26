WBOC & FOX 21 & 102.5 FM have an immediate opening for an Events Manager.

Primary duties include managing non-traditional revenue generating events and ensuring deadlines and budgets are adhered to. Directs coordination of activities to prepare for the day(s) of the event. Works closely with sales, promotion, news and local programming to ensure successful promotion, coverage and attendance. Interested applicants need to have great communication skills and be comfortable interacting with others.

Must have a good driving record. Experience with event organization and CMP preferred.

Send cover letter and resume to: cjahelka@wboc.com



