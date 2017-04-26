Suspect Arrested in Salisbury Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspect Arrested in Salisbury Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - Police have arrested a suspect in Howard County for Friday's murder in Salisbury.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified 23-year-old Brian Lamar Watkins of Salisbury as a suspect in the murder of Wyatt Fitzgerald on Tuesday and tracked him to a home in Howard County on Wednesday.

Watkins was charged with the following:

  • Murder 1st Degree
  • Murder 2nd Degree
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure
  • Possession of a Firearm during a Felony/Crime of Violence
  • Handgun on Person
