New Frederick Douglass Novel Will Soon Be Distributed Throughout the Eastern Shore

EASTON, Md.- 1 million copies of a special edition Frederick Douglass novel will be distributed throughout the United States.

Frederick Douglass is said to be one of the most influential African Americans of the 19th Century.

On Thursday Douglass' great, great, great grandson, Ken Morris, came back to his family's roots on the Eastern shore with something special in hand. A special edition Frederick Douglass novel that is one of a kind.

Morris is the President and Founder of The Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives and the organization that made this book possible.

"Because I have his blood flowing through my veins I can tell you that that book has transformed the lives of countless people," Morris said.

A book, that for the first time, incorporates Douglass' family members perspective on his fight for equality.

Morris said that we all descend from someone who has made a difference. And he hopes that this book will continue to inspire people to make a change.

"I know the words in this book has the power to transform lives and so what we want to do by giving away 1 million copies is we want to lift up 1 million Frederick Douglass' with his words," Morris said.

President of the Frederick Douglass Memorial and Historical Association Moonyene Jackson-Amis, said, "I think the whole life of Fredrick Douglass is not only inspiring and encouraging but it is a life of self determination."

Thanks to donations Morris said that we can expect to see two thousand copies of Douglass' novel circulate through the Eastern Shore in the coming months.

Morris also said they hope to have all one thousand copies distributed by 2018.