Denton Stabbing Victim in Critical Condition

DENTON, Md.- Police are investigating a stabbing in Denton that left one person injured.

On April 22, police responded to to the area of the Denton Fire Department at 400 South Fifth Avenue for a reported stabbing victim. Officers arrived to find the Victim, 25-year-old Justin Clere of Greensboro, suffering from several serious stab wounds.

Clere underwent several hours of emergency surgery to repair numerous stab wounds and is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

A witness told officers Clere was stabbed at 810 Market Street. Officers arrived at the scene of the incident and secured the apartment. After getting a search warrant, officers entered the apartment to collect evidence and begin the investigation. No one was located at the apartment.

This investigation is active and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Denton Police Department at 410-479-1414. Please refer to case number 1704220024. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can email the tip line at tips@dentonmdpolice.com.