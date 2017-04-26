Muslims, People of Various Faiths Rally For Unity in Dover

DOVER, Del. -- A rally organized by a Muslim-American group at the statehouse in Dover on Wednesday saw hundreds of people gather to recognize Muslims and promote peace and unity among people of all faiths.

The event was organized by the United Muslim-Americans of Delaware and took place outside Legislative Hall. It featured Muslim, Jewish, and Christian speakers who called for acceptance and support for those who follow Islam.

"We are more similar than different. I mean we are all different as individuals but we are, we can be very similar as Americans and we have the same values as every American does," said Amir Rafique, who drove down from Bear with his family for the event.

Although the event came weeks after a state Senator made controversial comments about Islam on the Senate floor, many people at the rally said their focus was not on responding to the remarks but instead focusing on unity.

Usman Sandhu, head of the Islamic Society of Central Delaware, said people of Christian and Jewish faiths co-exist every day with Muslims in the U.S. and that they are all considered Americans, no matter which religion they follow.

"As Muslims we are part of the fabric of America. We are doctors, we are engineers," he said. "We are statesmen, we are just as American as anybody else."