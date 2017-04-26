Poultry Worker Advocates Rally In Salisbury

SALISBURY, MD - People driving through downtown Salisbury on Wednesday probably noticed about a dozen people rallying in front of the Perdue Processing Plant on Route 50. Two groups known as Oxfam and CATA, which support worker's rights, were delivering a petition they claim were filled with 100,000 signatures to a representative at Perdue's plant. The rally was led by Oxfam's Alex Galimberti. "We want to call on Perdue to do better, and be more transparent about listening to their workers regarding workplace conditions", said Galimberti.

Jessica Culley also was a supporter says when workers tell us how it really plays out on the plant floor about how hard it is get time off to go to a medical appointment. Or folks who have vacation time that they can't actually take time off for

Leila Borrero-Krouse said many minority workers are afraid to speak up against Perdue. "Some of them are very afraid of retaliation, and they are afraid of losing their jobs".

Today we spoke with new Perdue CEO Randy Day about employees who get sick, or need to see the doctor.. He says the company has wellness centers right on site, " We have 15 wellness centers across the country. We have plans to add three more. So that's were folks can come off the line and go see a doctor right there at the facility.



Wednesday's rally appears to be a starting point for both sides. Galimberti is hopeful he told WBOC, "We're happy that Perdue sent a representative to pick up the petitions and we express to them that we hope to have continue dialogue." Perdue's Day sounded optimistic too, "We're going to engage in dialogue and we are always willing to talk to folks."