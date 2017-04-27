Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop & Residential Search - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop & Residential Search


Darren J. Bacon, 42, & Tojah D. Bacon, 25; Photo Credit: Seaford Police Darren J. Bacon, 42, & Tojah D. Bacon, 25; Photo Credit: Seaford Police

SEAFORD, Del. -- The City of Seaford Police say two men were arrested following a traffic stop and residential search in Seaford.

Police say around 6:30 Wednesday evening, police approached a car in the parking lot of Motel 6. Upon contact with police, Tojah D. Bacon, 25, officers say Bacon ran away, throwing a bag of heroin into Williams Pond. Police say Bacon then jumped into the pond himself trying to escape officers. He was eventually taken into custody and officer were able to recover the package of heroin floating on the water. Following Bacon's arrest, police obtained a warrant to search Bacon's home where Darren J. Bacon, 42, was also arrested. Officers found a loaded .45 caliber semi-auto pistol in the home that was reported stolen. Officers also recovered a total of 200 bags of heroin, .8 grams of marijuana, 2 oxycodone pills, and various drug paraphernalia. Tojah Bacon was taken to the Department of Corrections in lieu of bond; Darren Bacon was released on bond pending preliminary hearing.

