Greensboro Man Arrested For String of Burglaries and Break-ins

GREENSBORO, Md. - A Caroline County man has been arrested for a string of break-ins and burglaries in Greensboro.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Travis Murray of Greensboro was arrested on Wednesday for his role in the crimes. According to the sheriff's office, a number of cars and homes were broken into during the month of April.

Murray was charged with first, third and fourth-degree burglary, theft under $1,000, rogue and vagabond, and ordered to be held at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about any break-ins in Greensboro is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-479-2515.

