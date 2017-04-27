Police Identify Victim of Deadly Crash Involving Tractor Trailer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Identify Victim of Deadly Crash Involving Tractor Trailer

Posted:
Photo of SUV taken from Chopper16 Photo of SUV taken from Chopper16

DELMAR, Del. - Police have now identified the victim in Thursday's deadly crash involving a tractor trailer and an SUV that shut down part of Whitesville Road in Delmar.

Delaware State Police say 35-year-old Rebecca Allen of Millsboro died after hitting a tractor trailer in her SUV.

Police say the crash happened just before 12:45 p.m. on Whitesville Road west of Pepperbox Road. Investigators say Allen was traveling southbound on Pepperbox Road, when she failed to stop at a marked stop sign. The tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Whitesville road, approaching the intersection with Pepperbox Road, when Allen ran the stop sign and struck the trailer.

Police say the SUV spun violently several times before coming to a stop on Whitesville road, west of the intersection. State police say Allen was properly restrained, but pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

