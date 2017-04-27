Dover Police Investigate Second Burglary at DOT Discount - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Investigate Second Burglary at DOT Discount

Posted:
By Jacqueline Karli
Photo: Dover PD Photo: Dover PD

DOVER, Del. - For the second time in five days, the Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary at DOT Discount on South State Street.

According to police, the second incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday when an unknown suspect broke the glass to the business with a rock.

Once inside, police say the suspect stole cigarettes and lottery tickets before fleeing in an unknown direction.  The suspect is seen on a surveillance camera wearing dark pants, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and gloves, while placing items into a black trash bag.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.

