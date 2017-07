CHESWOLD, Del. - Delaware State Police say a memorial fund has been set up for the state trooper killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

State Police say the memorial fund for Cpl. Stephen Ballard has been established at the Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union. All proceeds will be given to his family. Checks can be made out to the DSTA- Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund, PO Box 168, Cheswold DE 19936.

DSP says this is the only official memorial fund dedicated in the name of Cpl. Ballard.