Delaware Troopers Mourn Slain Colleague Cpl. Ballard

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware state troopers on Thursday mourned the loss of Cpl. Stephen Ballard, who was killed just one day prior in a shooting at a convenience store in New Castle County.

A trooper's hat was laid on the windshield of a state police SUV outside of Delaware State Police Troop #2 in Glasgow, where Ballard, 32, was stationed prior to his death. Gov. John Carney also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Ballard and "Thin Blue Line" flags could be seen draped in some communities around the state.

Police said Ballard was killed in a shooting at a Wawa in Bear on Wednesday. Authorities said the suspect, Burgon Sealy, was killed by authorities Thursday morning following a lengthy barricade situation at a home near Middletown.

Delaware State Troopers Association President Tom Brackin said Ballard's death marks a devastating loss for the force, particularly for his colleagues who were working during the shift when he died.

"We were all together at the hospital yesterday. They took it very, very hard, obviously. They worked day in and day out with Stephen," he said.

Ballard was remembered in a number of places across Delaware on Thursday, as he was connected to a number of different communities and locations. He previously worked at Troop #3 near Camden and once lived in Milford.

Carlos Holmes, a spokesman for Delaware State University, said Ballard graduated from the school in 2007 and gave back to his alma mater by mentoring students and was involved with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

"He was helping out students, who wanted to go into the criminal justice area," he said.

Brackin said DSTA has started a memorial fund for Ballard's family, including his wife and 5-year-old daughter. He said the fallen 8-year veteran of the department will be greatly missed.

"Steve is one of the true gentlemen and nice guys," he said. "You won't find anyone on the state police to say an ill word about Stephen."