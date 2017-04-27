Gov. Hogan's Senior Management Emergency Advisor Speaks at Heroi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gov. Hogan's Senior Management Emergency Advisor Speaks at Heroin & Opioid Awareness Meeting

BERLIN, Md.- Governor Hogan's Senior Emergency Management Advisor speaks at the Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction meeting Thursday night.

Senator Jim Mathias kicked of the Worcester County Warriors meeting Thursday night. Mathias said "We are here for you, we are here with you and together we will beat this. We're going to beat this terrible epidemic."

Mathias stressed we are in the hands of someone he has worked with for years and someone he trusts, Clay Stamp.

Stamp was appointed by Governor Hogan to lead the State's effort to combat the heroin and opioid crisis.

Stamp said "The Governors state of emergency is a call to action at the highest level and we want to mobilize all Marylander's around this issue."

Worcester County Warriors founder, Heidi McNealy agreed with Stamp and said that this meeting was even more important after the 20 overdoses that occurred in Sussex County last weekend.
"I think now everything is so top of the mind for the public. Everybody wants to fight this epidemic and everybody is looking for ways to do that," McNealy said.

Stamp said that during his travels throughout Maryland he has encountered Worcester Warriors everywhere he goes, and said its people like them that are going to help put a stop to this epidemic.

