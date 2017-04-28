Drug Take Back Day Starts Saturday on Delmarva

DOVER, Del. - The State of Delaware will accept unused or expired prescription drugs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of "Drug Take-Back Day." In addition to the 21 permanent drop off locations, there are new sites only accepting medicine during the participating hours. In Maryland, Wicomico County's drop off locations and hours vary. The list of Wicomico County sites and times are at the end of this article.

In Delaware, Drug Take-Back Day is organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Service. It takes place twice a year, but DHSS Secretary Kara Walker says this current one is more important than ever, in light of a deadly weekend of overdoses in Sussex County.

"With the recent tragic overdoses in Sussex County, people across the state are wondering what they can do to reduce the impact of addiction," Walker says. "One of those things is turning in their expired, unused or unnecessary medications on Drug Take-Back Day or at any of the permanent collection sites in the state throughout the year."

According to DHSS, in Delaware's 308 fatal overdoses last year, prescription drugs were detected in 80 percent of them. The state says Drug Take-Back Day is a way to get prescription drugs out of potential addicts' hands.

"National studies show that almost two-thirds of people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family and friends," Walker says. "Including by raiding medicine cabinets, purses and drawers."

In the past 13 Delaware Drug Take-Back Days, officials have collected more than 65,000 pounds of medication. In Maryland, the Wicomico County Health Department says since 2013, over 4,000 pounds of prescription drugs have been collected in Wicomico County.

Personal information should be removed from the original container prior to dropping it off at one of the sites. Prescriptions drugs, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and pet medications are accepted. No liquids, needles, thermometers, or bio-hazard materials are allowed.

For more information or to get involved in the effort to reduce prescription drug use/abuse in Wicomico County, please contact the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 334-3480.

When dropping off drugs, they must be in a container, like a pill bottle or ziploc bag, and all personal information must be removed. Liquid medications must be in their original packaging, and needles, aerosols, biohazardous materials, medical equipment and batteries will not be collected.

The Sussex and Kent County locations drop-off locations are as follows:

Kent County

Atlantic Apothecary, 103. S. Dupont Blvd., Suite 2, Smyrna, DE 19977

Cheswold Police Department, 691 Main St., Cheswold, DE 19936

Delaware State Police Troop 3, 3759 S. State St., Camden, DE 19934

Heritage at Dover Assisted Living, 1203 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904

Walgreens, 1001 Forrest Ave., Dover, DE 19904 (permanent collection site)

Felton Police Department, 24 East Sewell St., Felton, DE 19943 (permanent collection site)

Milford Police Department, 400 N.E. Front St., Milford, DE 19963 (permanent collection site)

Sussex County

Dagsboro Police Department, 33134 Main St., Dagsboro, DE 19939

Delaware State Police Troop 4, 23652 Shortly Road, Georgetown, DE 19947

City of Lewes Board of Public Works, 129 Schley Ave., Lewes, DE 19958

Delaware State Police Troop 7, 18006 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE 19958

Milton Police Department, 101 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968

Beebe Medical Tunnell Center, 18947 John Jay Williams Highway, Rehoboth, DE 19971

Rehoboth Beach Police Department, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth, DE 19971

CVS Pharmacy, 36252 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, DE 19975

Selbyville Town Hall, 68 W. Church St., Selbyville, DE 19975 (permanent collection site)

Ocean View Police Department, 201 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970 (permanent collection site)

Laurel Police Department, 205 Mechanic St., Laurel, DE 19956 (permanent collection site)

Walgreens, 17239 Five Points Square, Lewes DE 19958 (permanent collection site)

Walgreens, 22898 Sussex Highway, Seaford, DE 19973 (permanent collection site)

Wicomico County

Delmar Police (Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm),

Fruitland Police (Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm),

Salisbury Police (Monday-Sunday 24/7),

Maryland State Police barracks (Monday-Sunday 24/7),

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office (Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm)

Apple Discount Drugs (Monday-Friday 8:00 am -8:00 pm, Saturday 9:00 am - 7:00 pm),

Mt. Hermon Discount Pharmacy (Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 7:00 pm, Saturday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm),

Pemberton Pharmacy (Monday-Friday 8:30 am - 7:00 pm, Saturday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, and Sunday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm),

Peninsula Regional Medical Center Emergency Department (Monday-Sunday/24 hours a day).