Firefighters Fight Early Morning House Fire in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - The state fire marshal has ruled that a house fire in Salisbury was caused by an electrical failure inside the home.

It happened in the 800 block of Miami Avenue in Salisbury around 6:30 a.m.

According to firefighters on scene, it appeared the fire started in a utility room in the back of the home and went through the back of the house. The fire marshal said an electrical malfunction in the branch circuitry was to blame.

Firefighters said the fire thankfully did not reach any of the bedrooms. Everyone made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at about $65,000.

