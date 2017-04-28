DelDOT Partners With Waze App

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation is expanding crowd sourced travel information by sharing data with navigation app Waze.

Waze's Connected Citizens Program (CCP) allows Waze users to provide free, anonymous, incident reports and slow-down data in real time. Now, Waze will receive DelDOT’s road condition reporting data to help create a complete overview of road conditions. DelDOT will use Waze's data with their own traffic-condition monitoring.

“As we’ve seen with our DelDOT Mobile App, travelers rely more and more on their smartphones for real-time traffic data," says Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan. "We also remind users to safely utilize our app, and their phones in general, when they are not operating a vehicle.”

Waze's CCP Program has partnered with 50 percent of States' Departments of Transportation.

“At Waze, we seek to promote greater traffic efficiency and create safer roads for citizens,” says Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. “No one knows more about what is happening on the roads than Wazers and DelDOT can now harness the power of these insights to improve congestion and make better informed planning decisions."

Drivers can get both the Waze and DelDOT apps in various app stores. The DelDOT App allows people to view real time traffic cameras, travel times, delays, advisories, DART’s Real-Time Transit Information, and also listen to WTMC 1380 AM.