Maryland's Acting U.S. Attorney Named

BALTIMORE (AP) - Stephen M. Schenning has been named Maryland's acting U.S. Attorney.
    
Media outlets report Schenning will be succeeding Rod J. Rosenstein on an interim basis. Rosenstein left the position after the Senate confirmed him to be deputy U.S. attorney general on Tuesday.
    
Schenning is a Baltimore native and received a bachelor's degree from Loyola College in 1969. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, he earned a juris doctorate from the University of Maryland.
    
Schenning has been at the U.S. attorney's office for the past 20 years and was Rosenstein's chief assistant since 2011. In 2001 he briefly served as acting U.S. attorney following the departure of Lynne Battaglia when President George W. Bush took office.
    
President Donald Trump has yet to nominate a full-time U.S. attorney for Maryland.

