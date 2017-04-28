OC Brewing Co. Owner Gets Five Years for Fraud Scheme

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The owner of OC Brewing Co. has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to running multiple online businesses selling counterfeit sports memorabilia.

According to court documents, Joshua Shores made approximately $2.5 million over the course of the five-year fraud scheme. The documents show Shores ran the fake businesses from an office in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania from 2008 to 2013.

For one count of wire fraud, Shores was facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to Justice Department officials. He will serve his 60-month prison sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland, beginning on May 30.