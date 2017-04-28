OC Brewing Co. Owner Gets Five Years for Fraud Scheme - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Brewing Co. Owner Gets Five Years for Fraud Scheme

Posted: Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The owner of OC Brewing Co. has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to running multiple online businesses selling counterfeit sports memorabilia.

According to court documents, Joshua Shores made approximately $2.5 million over the course of the five-year fraud scheme. The documents show Shores ran the fake businesses from an office in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania from 2008 to 2013.

For one count of wire fraud, Shores was facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to Justice Department officials. He will serve his 60-month prison sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland, beginning on May 30.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Investigate Little Heaven Gas Station Robbery

    Police Investigate Gas Station Robbery

    07/29/2017 18:52:00 -04:002017-07-29 22:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 23:35:06 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Little Heaven.Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Little Heaven.
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station that occurred Friday afternoon.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station that occurred Friday afternoon.More

  • Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    07/29/2017 17:55:00 -04:002017-07-29 21:55:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:55:12 GMT
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More

  • Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    07/29/2017 17:55:00 -04:002017-07-29 21:55:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:55:12 GMT
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More

  • Salisbury Man Charged in Bank Robbery

    Salisbury Man Charged in Bank Robbery

    07/29/2017 15:54:00 -04:002017-07-29 19:54:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:54:38 GMT
    Roessler was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.Roessler was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.
    Police charged a man in the robbery of a Salisbury bank Friday.More
    Police charged a man in the robbery of a Salisbury bank Friday.More

  • Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices