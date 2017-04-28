Delaware Wawa Stores Taking Donations for Ballard Memorial Fund

BEAR, Del. - All Wawa stores in Delaware will be taking donations for the Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund through May 8.

Donations of $1 or more can be made at the register of any of the 40 Wawa stores in Delaware. Wawa says it will match the first $50,000 in customer donations.

Corporal Stephen Ballard was shot to death outside a Wawa in Bear, Del., on Wednesday.

“Everyone at Wawa joins the entire community in mourning the loss of Cpl. Ballard and we want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Cpl. Ballard as well as to all of the Delaware State Police,” said John Sharpless, Director of Store Operations for all Delaware Wawa stores.

The Bear Wawa is set to reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m.