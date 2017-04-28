Osprey Nest Spotted on a Wicomico Radio Tower Causes Delay

SALISBURY, Md.- Osprey nest might delay Wicomico County Emergency Services radio project.

Wicomico County Emergency Services just started their 16.7 million dollar radio project. Bill Nutter Radio Systems Manager said that with every project there is a speed bump and this time it was an osprey nest found on one of their three radio towers.

Osprey's are one of many birds that are federally protected under the Bird Migratory Act. And their home, if disturbed, can cost you thousands.

That's why Nutter says they aren't touching it.

Development and Marketing coordinator from Maryland Coastal Bays Program Sandi Smith said, " This species has really adapted to our structures as you now see. So, they're human friendly, they're not really afraid of us but, the ramifications if you do mess with them will hit you financially in the pocket."

Nutter said they will focus on other parts of the radio project for the time being.

"We have 8 tower sites going in so with the birds there we'll just stay away from that tower and we'll have 7 other sites," Nutter said.

Emergency Services said the delay to the project will be maybe about a month-or-so and they hope to see the project completely finished by December, unless the birds say otherwise.