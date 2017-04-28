Wicomico Forms an Opioid Intervention Team

SALISBURY, Md.- Opioid intervention team comes to Wicomico County.

In light of Governor Hogan's declaration of a state of emergency, Wicomico County has formed an opioid intervention team.

The team had their first meeting on Friday and is made up of 16 different organizations throughout Wicomico County.

Health Officer Lori Brewster from the Health Department said "The Goals of the OIT are to develop a unified strategy to reduce non-fatal and fatal opioid overdoses, integrate all stakeholders into the OIT and coordinate stakeholders operations to achieve the unified strategy."

David Shipley Director of Emergency Services for the County said this is a collaborative effort. Shipley said, " What we're going to do now is bring everybody together, talk about best practices and the best ideas and come up with a strategic plan."

Delegate Mary Beth Carozza said this is something that is extremely important, and if we all work together we can beat this epidemic.

"I'm very encouraged that the emergency managers working with law enforcement, working with the health department, working with groups like the Worcester warriors and the Wicomico county task force and that this is all coming together to take our response to the next level," Carozza said.

Shipley said that they will be holding meetings every other week and they hope that new ideas and strategies will come from these meetings that will help mitigate this crisis.