Carney Appoints Former US Attorney to Review of Vaughn Hostage Incident

WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware Governor John Carney has appointed another person to the independent review of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center hostage crisis.

On Friday announced he appointed former U.S. Attorney Charles M. Oberly to the independent review into the causes of the February 1 incident.

Oberly will replace former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Henry duPont Ridgely, who has recused himself from the review because of a potential conflict of interest.

“I want to thank Justice Ridgely for his service, and I have full confidence that Charlie is the right person to step in and work with Judge Chapman on this important review,” said Governor Carney. “A former U.S. Attorney and Attorney General of the State of Delaware, he has the experience and independence necessary to help produce a set of serious, actionable recommendations.”

Oberly served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware from December 2010 to this March. He was a founding member of the Wilmington law firm Oberly, Jennings and Rhodunda, and served as Delaware’s Attorney General from 1983 to 1995.

“I am honored that Governor Carney has asked me to take on this important role,” said Oberly. “The tragic events of February 1 must be thoroughly investigated to help ensure the future safety of Delaware correctional officers and properly identify the causes that gave rise to the incident.”

Oberly and retired Judge William L. Chapman, Jr. will continue to review the events surrounding the hostage incident and related security issues at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, and make recommendations by June 1 to help assure the safety and security of employees and inmates at the facility. A final report is due to Governor Carney by August 15.

Governor Carney launched the review with the signing of Executive Order Two in February.