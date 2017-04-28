Cambridge Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has charged a 53 year old man with sexually assaulting a young girl.

On Thursday April 27, 2017, the Cambridge Police Department Criminal Investigations Division received a complaint in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives interviewed a girl and learned that about one month ago she was hired by a man, who she knew as "Hawk," to walk his dogs.

Investigators say the girl told them "Hawk" gave her marijuana and sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion.

Police identified "Hawk" as Michael A. Hawks, 53, of Cambridge. Police then arrested and charged Hawks with 2nd Degree Rape, 2nd Degree Sex Offense, 3rd Degree Sex Offense, Child Abuse, and CDS Distribution of Marihuana.

Hawks is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.