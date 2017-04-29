Former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell to Bike Across Country for Charity

Dover, Del.(AP / WBOC) - After eight years as Delaware's governor, Jack Markell is going on a bike ride. A long one.

Markell will ride 3,650 miles from Oregon to Delaware this summer. The ride will raise money for Motivate the First State, a group that promotes healthy living and raises money for seven other Delaware nonprofits.

Markell starts June 18th and finishes his ride in Rehoboth Beach on August 7th.