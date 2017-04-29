Appeal Denied for Salisbury Man Convicted of Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Appeal Denied for Salisbury Man Convicted of Murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland court has rejected an appeal from a Salisbury man serving life in prison for the drug-related slaying of a Delaware man.
    
The Court of Special Appeals on Thursday ruled against Deshaune Darling, who  challenged the admission of certain evidence at his trial in the death of 40-year-old Radames Guzman of Magnolia, Delaware.
    
According to court records, Guzman was an informant for Delaware State Police who helped with several cases related to Darling.
    
Guzman's body was found in Dorchester County three weeks after he had been reported missing in August 2014. His wrists were bound with tape, and he had been shot three times in the head.
    
Prosecutors argued that Guzman was killed either in revenge for providing information to police or to prevent him from testifying against Darling.
 

