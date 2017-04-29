Appeal Denied for Salisbury Man Convicted of Murder

A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More
