72-Year-Old Man Hurt in Sussex County Motorcycle Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

72-Year-Old Man Hurt in Sussex County Motorcycle Crash

Posted: Updated:

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A 72-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Sussex County.

According to the Delaware State Police, around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, the man was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on Newton Road in Bridgeville. He was driving on a slight right curve just east of Adams Road. at the same time, a 2012 Cadillacc CTS was driving westbound on Newton Road approaching the same curve to the left. For reasons unknown at this time, the motorcycle crossed the center line of the road and hit the left side of the Cadilla, causing the motorcycle and its driver to slide on the left lane and come to a stop in the westbound lane. The Cadillac then stopped on the westbound shoulder east of Adams Road.

Police say the 72-year-old motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and airlifted to Christiana Medical Center. He is currently in serious but stable condition. Police say the driver of the Cadillac was an adult male, and he and his adult male passenger were wearing seat belts and not hurt in the collision.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. Police say alcohol does not appear to be involved in this case for either driver. 

Newton Road between Adams Road and US13 was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • One man flown to Shock Trauma Center after Two-Vehicle Crash in Denton

    One man flown to Shock Trauma Center after Two-Vehicle Crash in Denton

    07/31/2017 23:15:00 -04:002017-08-01 03:15:00 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:15:53 GMT
    Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Denton, Md., that sent one passenger to Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center.More
    Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Denton, Md., that sent one passenger to Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center.More

  • Phase Two Begins For Cambridge Marketplace

    Phase Two Begins For Cambridge Marketplace

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:07:49 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:07:49 GMT
    Cambridge Marketplace (WBOC News)Cambridge Marketplace (WBOC News)
    The City of Cambridge is one step closer to the unveiling of the highly anticipated Cambridge Marketplace, formally known as Cambridge Plaza. The project consists of three phases and the second phase began today.More
    The City of Cambridge is one step closer to the unveiling of the highly anticipated Cambridge Marketplace, formally known as Cambridge Plaza. The project consists of three phases and the second phase began today.More

  • Man In Shock Trauma After Boating Accident in Ocean City

    Man In Shock Trauma After Boating Accident in Ocean City

    07/31/2017 19:54:00 -04:002017-07-31 23:54:00 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:54:37 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A local man was flown to shock trauma over the weekend after a boating accident injured his neck in Ocean City. The Maryland Natural Resources Police said a boat was anchored near the inlet when the man slipped off. Officials iMore
    A local man was flown to shock trauma over the weekend after a boating accident injured his neck in Ocean City.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices