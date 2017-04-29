72-Year-Old Man Hurt in Sussex County Motorcycle Crash

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A 72-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Sussex County.

According to the Delaware State Police, around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, the man was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on Newton Road in Bridgeville. He was driving on a slight right curve just east of Adams Road. at the same time, a 2012 Cadillacc CTS was driving westbound on Newton Road approaching the same curve to the left. For reasons unknown at this time, the motorcycle crossed the center line of the road and hit the left side of the Cadilla, causing the motorcycle and its driver to slide on the left lane and come to a stop in the westbound lane. The Cadillac then stopped on the westbound shoulder east of Adams Road.

Police say the 72-year-old motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and airlifted to Christiana Medical Center. He is currently in serious but stable condition. Police say the driver of the Cadillac was an adult male, and he and his adult male passenger were wearing seat belts and not hurt in the collision.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. Police say alcohol does not appear to be involved in this case for either driver.

Newton Road between Adams Road and US13 was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.