Troopers Investigating Robbery of Canterbury Shore Stop

FELTON, Del.– Troopers in Delaware are investigating a robbery of the Canterbury Shore Stop that occurred early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:02 a.m., when a male suspect entered the convenience store on South DuPont Highway, then approached the employee at the counter, implying he was armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded cash and the clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of currency. The male then fled the business in a northerly direction. The employee was uninjured in this incident.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark colored coat, and black and white checkered pants, armed with an unknown type handgun.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective J. Buzzuro at 302-698-8502. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.