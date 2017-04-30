Troopers Investigating Robbery of Canterbury Shore Stop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Troopers Investigating Robbery of Canterbury Shore Stop

Posted: Updated:
Photo Credit: DSPD Photo Credit: DSPD

FELTON, Del.– Troopers in Delaware are investigating a robbery of the Canterbury Shore Stop that occurred early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:02 a.m., when a male suspect entered the convenience store on South DuPont Highway, then approached the employee at the counter, implying he was armed with a handgun.  The suspect demanded cash and the clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of currency.  The male then fled the business in a northerly direction.  The employee was uninjured in this incident.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark colored coat, and black and white checkered pants, armed with an unknown type handgun.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective J. Buzzuro at 302-698-8502. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Farmers Must Follow Over 120 Regulations

    Delaware Farmers Must Follow Over 120 Regulations

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:22:57 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:22:57 GMT
    Farmers Equipment (WBOC Photo)Farmers Equipment (WBOC Photo)
    A new study of farm regulations by the Delaware Soybean Board has revealed that farmers are required to follow more than 120 regulations to operate their businesses. However, the issue is, most farmers barely know the regulations.More
    A new study of farm regulations by the Delaware Soybean Board has revealed that farmers are required to follow more than 120 regulations to operate their businesses. However, the issue is, most farmers barely know the regulations.More

  • Lack of Charges in Vaughn Hostage Situation Concerns COs, Carney

    Lack of Charges in Vaughn Hostage Situation Concerns COs, Carney

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:56:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:56:35 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- No criminal charges have been announced six months after the February hostage situation and death of a correctional officers at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said on Tuesday.The absence of charges in the deathMore
    DOVER, Del. -- No criminal charges have been announced six months after the February hostage situation and death of a correctional officers at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said on Tuesday.The absence of charges in the deathMore

  • Chincoteague Coast Guard Medevacs Virginia Fisherman

    Chincoteague Coast Guard Medevacs Virginia Fisherman

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:05:40 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:05:40 GMT
    CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man from a fishing boat about thirteen miles east of Chincoteague Tuesday.Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth, Va., were notified via raMore
    CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man from a fishing boat about thirteen miles east of Chincoteague Tuesday.Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth, Va., were notified via raMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrests for Murder in Wicomico County

    Two Arrests for Murder in Wicomico County

    08/01/2017 14:08:00 -04:002017-08-01 18:08:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:35:11 GMT
    Brandi Upshur and Genequa WinderBrandi Upshur and Genequa Winder
    Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday in Salisbury and additional arrests are expected, according to Maryland State Police.More
    Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday in Salisbury and additional arrests are expected, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Virginia Man's Body Found in Ocean City

    Virginia Man's Body Found in Ocean City

    08/01/2017 19:09:00 -04:002017-08-01 23:09:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-08-01 23:09:11 GMT
    First responders find a Virginia man's body off the coast of Ocean City after witnesses called Ocean City dispatchers about distressed swimmers in the area of 1st street.More
    First responders find a Virginia man's body off the coast of Ocean City after witnesses called Ocean City dispatchers about distressed swimmers in the area of 1st street.More

  • Lack of Charges in Vaughn Hostage Situation Concerns COs, Carney

    Lack of Charges in Vaughn Hostage Situation Concerns COs, Carney

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:56:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:56:35 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- No criminal charges have been announced six months after the February hostage situation and death of a correctional officers at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said on Tuesday.The absence of charges in the deathMore
    DOVER, Del. -- No criminal charges have been announced six months after the February hostage situation and death of a correctional officers at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said on Tuesday.The absence of charges in the deathMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • One-on-One With Dana Metzger, Warden at Vaughn Correctional Center - Full Interview

    One-on-One With Dana Metzger, Warden at Vaughn Correctional Center - Full Interview

    Warden Dana Metzger took over the prison last month. WBOC's Tom Lehman sat down with him to talk about how he plans to bring his experience with the Air Force to cleaning up Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.

    More

    Warden Dana Metzger took over the prison last month. WBOC's Tom Lehman sat down with him to talk about how he plans to bring his experience with the Air Force to cleaning up Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.

    More

  • Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More

  • Lack of Charges in Vaughn Hostage Situation Concerns COs, Carney

    Lack of Charges in Vaughn Hostage Situation Concerns COs, Carney

    No criminal charges have been announced six months after the February hostage situation and death of a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. The absence of charges in the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, who was found dead after law enforcement on Feb. 2 stormed a prison building seized by inmates the day prior, is particularly concerning, said Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.

    More

    No criminal charges have been announced six months after the February hostage situation and death of a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. The absence of charges in the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, who was found dead after law enforcement on Feb. 2 stormed a prison building seized by inmates the day prior, is particularly concerning, said Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices