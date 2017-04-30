Summer Beach Regulations Start in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Although it's not quite Memorial Day Weekend, some Delaware beach towns are already starting summer rules.

In Lewes, parking meters get turned back on Monday. According to the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, they'll be on at the beach until September 30th, and downtown until October 14th.

In Rehoboth Beach, as of Monday, dogs are no longer allowed on the beach or the boardwalk. The City of Rehoboth Beach says they will put up signs informing people of the annual change. Dogs will be allowed back in the area come September 30th.

