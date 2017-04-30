Maryland Fugitive Arrested in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Rehoboth Beach police say a fugitive wanted in Maryland has been arrested after an officer spotted an open container of alcohol in his car.



Authorities say 29-year-old Leopoldo Diaz of Laurel, was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he pulled into a parking space next to an officer dealing with a parking issue. The officer spotted two alcohol containers in Diaz's car, one of them open.



Believing Diaz was impaired, police conducted a blood-alcohol test. Using fingerprint technology, they also learned that he was the subject of a Wicomico County Sheriff's Department warrant for charges including felony burglary and assault.



Diaz was charged with drunken driving, driving without a license, and being a fugitive from another state.



He is being held without bail at Sussex Correctional Institution pending extradition.