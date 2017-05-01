Candlelight Vigil Set for Fallen DE State Trooper

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The death of Delaware State Police Cpl. Stephen Ballard happened in upstate Delaware, but it's being felt all across the state. Monday night, people will gather together in Sussex County to remember the fallen trooper and honor his life.

A candlelight vigil will be held on the Georgetown Circle at 8 p.m. in Georgetown.

Cpl. Ballard was shot and killed on April 26 outside a Wawa convenience store in Bear. The suspect was later killed following a more than 20-hour standoff with police in Middletown.

A funeral for Cpl. Ballard is set for Friday, May 5 in Wilmington at The Chase Center on the Riverfront at 11 am. The community is invited to pay respects to his family from 8:30 -11am prior to the funeral service. His interment will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle immediately following the services.

According to the Congo Funeral Home, in lieu of flowers, people are asked to send donations to The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) to continue Stephen's support of the collegiate chapter. Checks can be made payable to: Delaware NOBLE and mailed to: Delaware NOBLE Chapter, P. O. Box 30819, Wilmington, Delaware 19805 - Memo: NOBLE Collegiate Chapter.

