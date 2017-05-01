Police: Officers Stun Man Ignoring Commands, Find Gun

Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions.
The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.
Warden Dana Metzger took over the prison last month. WBOC's Tom Lehman sat down with him to talk about how he plans to bring his experience with the Air Force to cleaning up Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.
A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City.
