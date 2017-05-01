SU Buys Property For New 3-D Arts Space

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University has purchased the old Tri-State Engineering industrial site in Salisbury and plans to convert it into a new home for 3-D arts programs.

SU paid $525,000 in non-State dollars for the 1.18-acre property at 217 Milford Street.

Seventy years ago, Tri-State Engineering of Maryland's sheet metal, machine and welding/fabrication shops created everything from dump truck and snow plow parts to equipment for making candy. That's why Marvin Pyles, interim vice president of administration and finance, says purchasing the space made sense.

“The fabrication shop was built for the kind of work that sculptors working in metal, wood, glass and ceramics do," Pyles said. "The sellers have left metal and fabrication equipment that these arts programs will be able to use."

SU’s 3-D enrollments for art forms like glass blowing, sculpture and ceramics have been steadily outgrowing their 7,000-square foot space at Fulton Hall.

“We’ve maxed out the physical space; we can’t develop where we are anymore,” said Bill Wolff, director of the sculpture program.

The new facilities, when they open in late 2019, will be more than double the amount of space currently available for SU's 3-D arts programs.