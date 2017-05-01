Second Round of Comp Plan Workshops Held in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County is holding a second round of public workshops for the county's comp plan development.

At the meetings, the public can hear an update on plans and ask questions about the Sussex County Comprehensive Plan, as well as offer their own opinions.

This is the second group of public meetings. A preliminary round was held in the fall to get citizen input, and members of County Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission have since held numerous workshops to discuss the process and begin developing a draft plan. The current Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2008 and expires in 2018.

Delaware law mandates that all counties and municipalities have a comprehensive plan in place to guide land use and future development. Counties and municipalities must review their plans every 10 years, and submit updated plans, as well as annual reports, to the state for approval.

According to the county's website, "A comprehensive plan, among other things, serves as the standard for how development occurs and how land use is governed in a community over a long-term period. Such plans are used by local governments to not only establish land-use policies and identify growth areas, but also to give consideration to various other community concerns, such as affordable housing availability, agriculture preservation, open space protection, historic preservation, economic development and transportation."

The next public meetings scheduled for the 2018 update include:

Monday, May 1, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the Laurel Fire Department, 205 W. 10 th Street, Laurel;

Street, Laurel; Tuesday, May 2, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown;

Wednesday, May 3, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Main Street, Frankford;

Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the Milford Senior Center, 111 Park Ave., Milford;

Tuesday, May 16, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Beacon Middle School, 19483 John J. Williams Highway, Lewes.

All meetings are open to the public. Citizens may attend any workshop meeting they choose, regardless of district.

In addition to the latest round of meetings, citizens can submit their comments, suggestions and ideas for consideration via the Internet or by mail. To submit comments electronically, visit www.sussexplan.com to fill out a form. Comments also can be mailed to the following address:

Sussex County 2018 Comprehensive Plan

ATTN: Ms. Janelle Cornwell, Planning & Zoning Director

PO Box 417

Georgetown, DE 19947

After receiving all comments, the County will develop a draft document, and then host additional meetings to get more input before having public hearings on the draft document, adopted and finalized by summer 2018.

For more information on the 2018 Sussex County Comprehensive Plan, please visit www.sussexplan.com. And for updates, stay connected on social media at www.facebook.com/sussexplan and www.twitter.com/sussexplan.