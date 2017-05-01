Reward Offered in Retirement Community Sexual Assault Investigation

SALISBURY, Md. - As Salisbury police detectives continue their investigation and work to identify the suspect responsible for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in the Eastgate Village retirement community, the managers of the property are offering a reward for leads on the suspect.

According to police, a middle-aged man entered the woman's home in the 1700 block of Eastgate Drive on Sunday around 2 a.m. The suspect got in through an open window and sexually assaulted the victim, who was sleeping. Police say the victim was able to fight off the suspect but had to be treated for minor injuries at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

The Arbor Management company, who manages the Eastgate Village property, is offering $4,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Crime Solvers is also offering an additional reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.