Delaware Gov. Carney Marks First 100 Days in Office

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware Gov. John Carney is marking his first 100 days in office.



Carney said in a statement Monday that he has met with residents all across the state in his first few months on the job.

The governor said he has spoken with people about the state's budget challenges and ways to create jobs, grow the economy, improve education and protect the environment. He said that while the state faces challenges, he is "more confident than ever that we will get through them together, and keep Delaware a welcoming place for everyone to live, work and raise a family."



Carney thanks those who are engaged on these issues and says he looks forward to continuing working together.

Delawareans can visit de.gov/ideas to contact Carney and offer their ideas for moving Delaware forward.