Plans Canceled for a New Campground in Worcester County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Plans Canceled for a New Campground in Worcester County

Posted: Updated:

BERLIN, Md.-  Plans have been canceled for a new campground in Worcester County.

Blue Water developer Todd Burbage was planning to sell his home and re-build on the property that was once the home of the Pine Shore Golf Course. The nearly 100-acre plot of land is owned by Blue Water. 

Since Burbage's home wasn't selling, he decided in the meantime, he could do something else with the property.

Blue Water CEO Bob Thompson said that it was a piece of property that had great potential and something that could really lend itself to a campground.

"Camping is something that is important with one of our initiatives and it was an ideal location to consider that," Thompson said.

However,, neighbors who live near by did not agree and voiced their opinions to Blue Water stating how they do not support their decision to transform these grounds.

Neighbors said one of their many concerns included traffic. 

Joan Jenkins of Berlin said, "For those of us who have lived here, this is our home and we weren't too thrilled to have something like that in the middle of our neighborhood."

"I was concerned about the safety with traffic on 376 and also on 113," said Donald Bounds of Berlin.

Others, like Barbie Andersen, said they feel overjoyed with Blue Water's decision not to go through with this. Andersen said, "Oh I am relieved....I am really happy. It's a great area to live in. I feel really fortunate."

In the end, surrounding neighbors said they're happy to welcome Burbage and his family into the neighborhood.

Burbage said he will be applying for the necessary permits within the next few days and after that it is full steam ahead! 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Tractor-trailer, Car Collide in Camden

    08/02/2017 12:41:00 -04:002017-08-02 16:41:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-08-02 19:51:24 GMT
    Wednesday morning's crash scene in Camden, Del. (Photo: Delaware State Police)Wednesday morning's crash scene in Camden, Del. (Photo: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions.More
    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions for several hours Wednesday.More

  • Police: Death of Woman Found On OC Beach Ruled Accidental

    Police: Death of Woman Found On OC Beach Ruled Accidental

    07/31/2017 10:19:00 -04:002017-07-31 14:19:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:01:32 GMT
    Ocean City police at 2nd Street and the beach after a body was found there on Monday morning. (Photo: WBOC)Ocean City police at 2nd Street and the beach after a body was found there on Monday morning. (Photo: WBOC)
    Ocean City police say the death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning on the beach has been ruled accidental.More
    Ocean City police say the death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning on the beach has been ruled accidental.More

  • Four More Arrested in Wicomico County Murder

    Four More Arrested in Wicomico County Murder

    08/01/2017 14:08:00 -04:002017-08-01 18:08:00 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-08-02 17:07:13 GMT
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with Sunday's murder of a man in Wicomico County. That brings to six the total number of arrests so far.More
    Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with Sunday's murder of a man in Wicomico County. That brings to six the total number of arrests so far.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Tractor-trailer, Multiple Vehicles Involved in Camden Crash

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    More

    Delaware State Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles led to the closure of South DuPont Highway in Camden in both directions. 

    The accident occurred around 9:44 a.m. on northbound South DuPont Highway (US13) near Thomas Harmon Drive, which is the Camden Walmart entrance. It is unknown what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

    More

  • One-on-One With Dana Metzger, Warden at Vaughn Correctional Center - Full Interview

    One-on-One With Dana Metzger, Warden at Vaughn Correctional Center - Full Interview

    Warden Dana Metzger took over the prison last month. WBOC's Tom Lehman sat down with him to talk about how he plans to bring his experience with the Air Force to cleaning up Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.

    More

    Warden Dana Metzger took over the prison last month. WBOC's Tom Lehman sat down with him to talk about how he plans to bring his experience with the Air Force to cleaning up Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.

    More

  • Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    Body of a 30-Year-Old Woman Found On Ocean City Beach

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More

    A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices