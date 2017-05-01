Plans Canceled for a New Campground in Worcester County

BERLIN, Md.- Plans have been canceled for a new campground in Worcester County.

Blue Water developer Todd Burbage was planning to sell his home and re-build on the property that was once the home of the Pine Shore Golf Course. The nearly 100-acre plot of land is owned by Blue Water.

Since Burbage's home wasn't selling, he decided in the meantime, he could do something else with the property.

Blue Water CEO Bob Thompson said that it was a piece of property that had great potential and something that could really lend itself to a campground.

"Camping is something that is important with one of our initiatives and it was an ideal location to consider that," Thompson said.

However,, neighbors who live near by did not agree and voiced their opinions to Blue Water stating how they do not support their decision to transform these grounds.

Neighbors said one of their many concerns included traffic.

Joan Jenkins of Berlin said, "For those of us who have lived here, this is our home and we weren't too thrilled to have something like that in the middle of our neighborhood."



"I was concerned about the safety with traffic on 376 and also on 113," said Donald Bounds of Berlin.

Others, like Barbie Andersen, said they feel overjoyed with Blue Water's decision not to go through with this. Andersen said, "Oh I am relieved....I am really happy. It's a great area to live in. I feel really fortunate."

In the end, surrounding neighbors said they're happy to welcome Burbage and his family into the neighborhood.

Burbage said he will be applying for the necessary permits within the next few days and after that it is full steam ahead!