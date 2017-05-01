Environmentalists in Ocean City Oppose Trump Off-shore Drilling Order

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Some environmentalists in Ocean City are opposing President Donald Trump's executive order regarding off-shore drilling.

The order reverses the Obama Administration's ban on off-shore drilling along the Atlantic and Arctic coasts.

The president says the ban has deprived the nation of thousands of potential jobs.

While those in the oil and gas industry might praise Trump for his initiative, Matt Heim, director of outreach for Assateague Coastal Trust, said this is a huge mistake.

"President Trump claims for this to be an America-first energy plan and it's not; it's an industry-first energy plan," said Heims.

Heim stressed that it's only been seven years since the Deep Water Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, a disaster that he doesn't want to be repeated.

"We have a coastal economy that's built on tourism so any kind of impact from just a small spill that would close Ocean City beaches just for a weekend in the summer would have a devastating impact," said Heim.

Joe Pasqualine of Ocean City agreed and said, "I don't like it, it shouldn't happen. It's dangerous for fish and for humans."

But others who don't live on the coast, have a different opinion.

"President Trump is doing a magnificent job and I'm pro oil," said Jeff Lewis of Ohio.

Heim said that they will be monitoring the developments that transpire from this order and will provide updates on any opportunities for public comment.