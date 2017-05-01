Group Urges Sussex County Residents to Get Involved with Future-Growth Plans

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A group in Sussex County is demanding leaders better manage growth as the county sets in motion its new comprehensive plan when the current one expires in 2018.

A comprehensive plan is a standard for how development occurs over a long-term period. Delaware law mandates every county and municipality have a comprehensive plan in place.

The Sussex Alliance for Responsible Growth, or SARG, says traffic has been its biggest concern as the county has grown.

"You hear complaints every day about traffic congestion and backups,” said Jeff Stone, a member of SARG. “Those issues come out directly from a comprehensive plan."

SARG is urging community members to get involved and learn the ins and outs of the comprehensive plan by attending the scheduled public hearings being held by the county throughout the month of May. The public hearings are a way to educate people about the comprehensive plan and will allow concerns to be voiced and new ideas to be raised to alleviate those concerns.

Click here for a list of when and where Sussex County will be holding public hearings.